'The Bear' Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri & Ebon Moss-Bachrach Win Big at Critics Choice Awards 2024!

The stars of FX and Hulu’s The Bear are dominating the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Abby Elliott, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Lionel Boyce were all present at the event on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeremy won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Ayo emerged as the victorious actress in the same category. Ebon won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, The Bear was awarded Best Comedy Series.

FYI: Jeremy is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Ebon is wearing Dior.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!