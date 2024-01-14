Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:39 pm

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Critics Choice 2024 for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Critics Choice 2024 for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone has landed another major awards season win!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress won Best Actress for her work in Poor Things at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Just one week ago, she won the Golden Globe for the same role.

At this point, she’s definitely considered a contender in the Oscar nominations race, and she could pull off a win if this winning streak keeps up!

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations from tonight’s show to see who else was in contention!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone best actress critics choice 2024 01
emma stone best actress critics choice 2024 02
emma stone best actress critics choice 2024 03
emma stone best actress critics choice 2024 04
emma stone best actress critics choice 2024 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Emma Stone