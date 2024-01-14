Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Critics Choice 2024 for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone has landed another major awards season win!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress won Best Actress for her work in Poor Things at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Just one week ago, she won the Golden Globe for the same role.

At this point, she’s definitely considered a contender in the Oscar nominations race, and she could pull off a win if this winning streak keeps up!

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations from tonight’s show to see who else was in contention!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.