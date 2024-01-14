Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:40 pm

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnhan Wows in a Plunging Neckline at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnhan Wows in a Plunging Neckline at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Rachel Brosnahan put on a fashionable display on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 33-year-old The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress opted for a daring black dress with a plunging neckline. The gown was held together with two straps across the chest and adorned with crystals.

Keep reading to find out more…

She was joined by costars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Caroline Aaron and Kevin Pollak. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

Going into the evening, Rachel‘s nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, where she competes with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face).

Alex is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series alongside the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building). The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for Best Comedy Series.

See all of the nominations!

FYI: Rachel is wearing Givenchy with jewels from Pomellato and shoes from Andrea Wazen.

Scroll through all of the photos of Rachel Brosnahan and her The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
