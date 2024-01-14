Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:50 pm

'Succession' Sweeps at Critics Choice Awards 2024, Kieran Culkin Tells Funny Story About Sarah Snook Plucking His Ear Hair

'Succession' Sweeps at Critics Choice Awards 2024, Kieran Culkin Tells Funny Story About Sarah Snook Plucking His Ear Hair

Succession swept the drama categories at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The HBO series picked up three awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Succession won for Best Drama Series, as well as Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook. They posed for some cute photos in the press room after accepting their awards!

Also in attendance were Matthew Macfadyen, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Nicholas Braun.

Kieran and Matthew were joined by their wives, Jazz Charton and Keeley Hawes, respectively.

During his speech, Kieran told a funny story about Sarah and Jazz plucking his ear hair during the show.

“I’m a little bit thrown, actually,” Kieran said. “I have this hair that grows on the side of my ear. Not like an ear hair.”

“They both started taking turns plucking my hair, and it was really painful,” he added. “And now, I’m here talking about it instead of saying what I had prepared to say, which is gone now. And I’m probably out of time.”

FYI: Sarah is wearing a custom Cong Tri dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Bucherer jewelry. Kieran is wearing Zegna with a Martin Katz pin. Jazz is wearing a Gucci dress and Martin Katz jewelry.

Photos: Getty
