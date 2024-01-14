Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:52 pm

Fargo's Juno Temple Brings Boyfriend Michael Szymanski to Critics Choice Awards 2024

Fargo's Juno Temple Brings Boyfriend Michael Szymanski to Critics Choice Awards 2024

Juno Temple had some arm candy while arriving for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress brought her boyfriend Michael Szymanski as her date to the awards ceremony, where she is nominated!

They first made their red carpet debut in June 2022 at the Paramount+ launch in London.

Also hitting the carpet were her Fargo co-stars Lamorne Morris and Joe Keery, as well as her Ted Lasso co-stars Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, with girlfriend Eleanor Hayden.

Juno is up for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for her work in Fargo season five, which is also up for Best Limited Series. In addition, Phil is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Ted Lasso.

Phil also hit the stage to present an award alongside Shrinking‘s Jessica Williams.

FYI: Juno is wearing Givenchy. Lamorne is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Wrist Aficionado accessories. Joe is wearing Louis Vuitton. Brett is wearing a Berluti tux with Christian Louboutin shoes. Phil is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli look with an Omega watch.

Check out 30+ photos of Juno Temple and her co-stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards…
Photos: Getty
