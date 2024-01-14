Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:28 pm

'Oppenheimer' Cast Wins Best Acting Ensemble, Alden Ehrenreich Trips Up the Stairs at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Oh no! Alden Ehrenreich took a little tumble up the stairs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards after winning an award alongside his Oppenheimer co-stars.

The cast of Oppenheimer won the award for Best Acting Ensemble on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The stars won the award over the casts of Air, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Keep reading to find out more…

While walking on stage, Alden tripped up the stairs, but quickly regained his composure and took his spot on stage next to his co-stars while Emily Blunt accepted the award. Also there to accept were Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and David Krumholtz.

One fan tweeted, “NOT ALDEN NEARLY TRIPPING UP THE STAIRS!!! ❤️🤣 #criticschoice.” Another wrote, “ALDEN EHRENREICH TRIPPING UP THE STAIRS STOP.”
