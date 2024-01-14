Quinta Brunson Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Co-Stars at Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:28 pm

Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary are celebrating!

The 34-year-old star was in attendance alongside Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Abbott Elementary was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the event, and Quinta was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Janelle was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as was co-star Sheryl Lee. Unfortunately, the show did not win in any of its nominated categories this evening.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Quinta is wearing Georges Hobeika and Nicole Rose jewelry.
Photos: Getty
