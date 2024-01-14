Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Attend Critics Choice Awards 2024

The stars of Killers of the Flower Moon showed up and showed out at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lead actors Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out for the awards ceremony, where they are both nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor for their work in the movie.

Also in attendance were their co-stars Robert De Niro, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Cara Jade Myers, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Jillian Dion and Janae Collins.

In addition to the three individual acting noms, Killers of the Flower Moon is also up for Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Acting Ensemble and more!

The week before, Lily made history at the Golden Globes with her Best Actress win.

FYI: Lily is wearing Christian Siriano. Leonardo is wearing Zegna. Cara is wearing a Petar Petrov dress, Santoni shoes, a Simone necklace and Amrapali London earrings, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Jesse is wearing Canali.

