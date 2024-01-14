Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 9:12 pm

Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Attend Critics Choice Awards 2024

The stars of Killers of the Flower Moon showed up and showed out at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lead actors Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out for the awards ceremony, where they are both nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor for their work in the movie.

Also in attendance were their co-stars Robert De Niro, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Cara Jade Myers, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Jillian Dion and Janae Collins.

In addition to the three individual acting noms, Killers of the Flower Moon is also up for Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Acting Ensemble and more!

The week before, Lily made history at the Golden Globes with her Best Actress win.

FYI: Lily is wearing Christian Siriano. Leonardo is wearing Zegna. Cara is wearing a Petar Petrov dress, Santoni shoes, a Simone necklace and Amrapali London earrings, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Jesse is wearing Canali.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Killers of the Flower Moon cast at the Critics Choice Awards…
