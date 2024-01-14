Barry Keoghan & His 'Saltburn' Costars Heat Up Red Carpets at Critics Choice Awards 2024

The cast of Saltburn looked so very chic on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Saturday night (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Archie Madekwe, Alison Oliver and Carey Mulligan rocked an array of fashionable looks while posting at the Barker Hangar.

Archie’s cousin Ashley Madekwe was also at the event, and we’ve got photos of her in the gallery! Carey was also joined by her Maestro costar Bradley Cooper. We’ve got all those pics here.

Going into the evening, Saltburn was in the running for three awards: Best Picture, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. See the full list of nominees.

Barry also won an award here at Just Jared! He was on our best dressed list.

FYI: Barry is wearing a Zegna suit, Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes. Rosamund is wearing Rodarte. Archie is wearing Louis Vuitton and a Cartier watch. Carey is wearing Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Alison is wearing Loewe SS24 RTW. Ashley is wearing Balmain, Caryn Leeds and Wolf Kasteler.

