Maestro's Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper are in Perfect Harmony in Black at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are in perfect harmony on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Maestro costars arrived at Barker Hangar in matching black looks.

Carey, 38, opted for fitted gown with a plunging, beaded neckline. She accessorized with dazzling earrings and wore her hair in a sleek style. Meanwhile, Bradley kept it classic in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Going into the evening, Maestro is nominated in eight categories. Bradley and Carey are up for Best Actor and Best actress, and the movie is in the running for Best Picture.

FYI: Carey is wearing Armani Privé and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

