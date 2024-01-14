Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 6:54 pm

Maestro's Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper are in Perfect Harmony in Black at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Maestro's Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper are in Perfect Harmony in Black at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are in perfect harmony on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Maestro costars arrived at Barker Hangar in matching black looks.

Carey, 38, opted for fitted gown with a plunging, beaded neckline. She accessorized with dazzling earrings and wore her hair in a sleek style. Meanwhile, Bradley kept it classic in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Going into the evening, Maestro is nominated in eight categories. Bradley and Carey are up for Best Actor and Best actress, and the movie is in the running for Best Picture.

We wish them luck!

See the full list of nominees for the awards show.

Did you see that Bradley brought a very special guest with him to a Maestro screening last month?

FYI: Carey is wearing Armani Privé and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Scroll through all of the photos of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the gallery…
