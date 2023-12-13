Bradley Cooper Brings Daughter Lea, 6, to 'Maestro' Screening!

Bradley Cooper walks the Maestro premiere red carpet with his daughter, Lea at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actor – who stars in and directs the new film – held hands with his six-year-old daughter as they posed for photos together. We have very rarely seen photos of Lea, and because this is a red carpet appearance, we’re able to post in accordance with our No Kids policy.

At the event, Lea and Bradley met up with Lady Gaga, who co-starred with Bradley in A Star Is Born. See the photo of Lea with Lady Gaga in the gallery below, and there’s more photos right here!

If you don’t know, Lea‘s mom is supermodel Irina Shayk. Irina recently spoke about co-parenting with Bradley in a new interview (and gave a two-word response when asked if they’d ever reconcile.)

Maestro, which is about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, is currently playing in limited theaters and will be streaming on Netflix beginning on December 20.

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea…