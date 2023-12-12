Top Stories
Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 11:55 pm

Lady Gaga Supports Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan at 'Maestro' Screening!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are together again!

The 37-year-old entertainer supported her A Star is Born co-star and director at a special screening of his new movie Maestro on Tuesday evening (December 12) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angele.

Fellow cast members also in attendance included Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Gideon Glick, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Brian Klugman, and Alexa Swinton.

Producer Steven Spielberg was also in attendance along with Josh Singer, who Bradley co-wrote the screenplay with.

Other guests in attendance included Jonathan Bailey, Alyssa Milano, Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber, Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elle, along with Ed Helms.

Maestro, which is about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, is currently playing in limited theaters and will be streaming on Netflix beginning on December 20. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Lady Gaga is wearing an Alexander McQueen suit. Bradley is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit.

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the screening…
Photos: Getty Images
