George Clooney Shares What His Twins Think He Does For a Living

George Clooney is opening up about his children!

The 62-year-old actor and director is father to six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, who he welcomed in June 2017 with wife Amal.

At the LA premiere of his new movie The Boys in the Boat on Monday (December 11), the actor revealed what his children think he does for work.

Find out what he said inside…

“They think that all I do is play in the water,” he told ET. “I did a movie a couple years ago called Midnight Sky. I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit. I’m like in, you know, clothes but I’m in a tank and they just assume that I swim.”

“So whenever I say I go to work, they think I’m swimming,” he added.

Find out what George previously said about the inspiration behind the twins’ names.

Earlier this month, George and Amal premiered his new movie in London.