Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting & Dyeing Her Hair

Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child with Russell Wilson (Just 5 Days After Walking the Red Carpet!)

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 12:08 am

George Clooney, Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, & More Attend 'The Boys in the Boat' L.A. Premiere

George Clooney, Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, & More Attend 'The Boys in the Boat' L.A. Premiere

So many stars stepped out for The Boys in the Boat premiere!

Directed by George Clooney, the film is based on Daniel James Brown‘s novel, which follows the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed at the Olympics in Berlin.

The premiere was held on Monday (December 11) in Los Angeles, and was attended by George and stars Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Sam Strike, Hadley Robinson, Jack Mulhern, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Will Coban, John Phillimore, Luke Slattery, James Wolk, Courtney Henggeler, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Thomas Elms.

Amal Clooney was there to support her husband, while Joel‘s girlfriend Christine Centenera was also in attendance.

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters on December 25. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from The Boys in the Boar Los Angeles premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images