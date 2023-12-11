Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2023 at 11:32 pm

Marco Pigossi was just spotted filming a steamy scene at the beach with co-star Ciara Bravo!

The 34-year-old Brazilian actor and the 26-year-old Cherry actress were seen making out during an intimate scene on the beach on Monday (December 11) in Malibu, Calif.

Marco took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he was filming at the Malibu Pier. It’s unclear what the project this scene is for.

“Hoje o escritorio e na praia mesmo,” he wrote in Portuguese. This translates to, “today the office is on the beach.”

Marco is best known to American audiences for his work as Dr. Edison Cardosa on Prime Video’s Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys. He has also been seen in the Netflix shows High Seas and Invisible City.

Ciara is best known for her work in TV shows like Big Time Rush and Red Band Society. She most recently starred opposite Tom Holland in the Apple movie Cherry.

Browse through the gallery for 100+ photos from Marco Pigossi and Ciara Bravo’s steamy scene on the beach…
