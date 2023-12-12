Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2023 at 12:11 am

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Get Support from Wrestling Legends at 'The Iron Claw' Premiere!

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White were joined by some wrestling legends at the L.A. premiere of their new indie movie The Iron Claw!

The actors walked the red carpet together for the event on Monday night (December 11) at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

Zac was seen posing with the film’s subject, wrestler Kevin Von Erich, as well as WWE’s John Cena.

Also in attendance were co-stars Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, Stanley Simons, and writer and director Sean Durkin. Zac‘s brother Dylan Efron was also there.

Earlier in the day, Zac got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he had some famous friends in the crowd for the special occasion.

Check out photos of the guys going shirtless for the wrestling movie, which hits theaters on December 22.

Photos: Getty
