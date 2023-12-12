Top Stories
Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting &amp; Dyeing Her Hair

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting & Dyeing Her Hair

Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child with Russell Wilson (Just 5 Days After Walking the Red Carpet!)

Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child with Russell Wilson (Just 5 Days After Walking the Red Carpet!)

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 12:50 am

Mark Wahlberg Recalls Crashing a Frat Party With His Daughter

Mark Wahlberg Recalls Crashing a Frat Party With His Daughter

Mark Wahlberg is taking in the college experience as an adult!

The 52-year-old actor has four children who he shares with his wife Rhea Durham: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13.

While promoting his new movie The Family Plan, Mark spilled the details about a time when he visited his daughter Ella at college.

Keep reading to find out more…

He described what it was like paying Ella a visit at Clemson University, where she has attended since January.

“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas,” Mark told ET. “I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.

Mark, himself, never went to college, which likely explains why the experience thrilled him so much.

“It was nuts,” he added. “Parents’ weekend was incredible.”

If you missed it, Mark Wahlberg opened up about embracing his old age.

Also pictured inside are photos from the cast of The Family Plan’s visit to New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday (December 11)…
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg family plan empire state01
mark wahlberg family plan empire state02
mark wahlberg family plan empire state03
mark wahlberg family plan empire state04
mark wahlberg family plan empire state05
mark wahlberg family plan empire state06
mark wahlberg family plan empire state07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ella Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images