Mark Wahlberg Recalls Crashing a Frat Party With His Daughter

Mark Wahlberg is taking in the college experience as an adult!

The 52-year-old actor has four children who he shares with his wife Rhea Durham: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13.

While promoting his new movie The Family Plan, Mark spilled the details about a time when he visited his daughter Ella at college.

Keep reading to find out more…

He described what it was like paying Ella a visit at Clemson University, where she has attended since January.

“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas,” Mark told ET. “I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.

Mark, himself, never went to college, which likely explains why the experience thrilled him so much.

“It was nuts,” he added. “Parents’ weekend was incredible.”

If you missed it, Mark Wahlberg opened up about embracing his old age.

Also pictured inside are photos from the cast of The Family Plan’s visit to New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday (December 11)…