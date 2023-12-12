Top Stories
Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting & Dyeing Her Hair

Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child with Russell Wilson (Just 5 Days After Walking the Red Carpet!)

CNN Heroes Gala 2023 Brings Out Stars Like Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Zegler: Every Celeb Attendee Revealed!

CNN Heroes Gala 2023 Brings Out Stars Like Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Zegler: Every Celeb Attendee Revealed!

A bunch of A-List celebs gathered to honor everyday people who are doing extraordinary things to help the lives of others!

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, and Joe Manganiello were among the celebs on the red carpet at the 2023 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday (December 10) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The event, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates, aired live on CNN.

Each Top 10 CNN Hero was awarded $10,000 and the CNN Hero of the Year received an additional $100,000 to continue their life-changing work. Dr. Kwane Stewart, who cares for the pets of those experiencing homelessness, is CNN’s Hero of the Year.

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended the event…

Rachel Zegler at the CNN Heroes event

Rachel Zegler

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Iman Vellani at the CNN Heroes event

Iman Vellani

FYI: Iman is wearing a Patou look.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the CNN Heroes event

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Joe Manganiello at the CNN Heroes event

Joe Manganiello

FYI: Joe is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Brooke Shields at the CNN Heroes event

Brooke Shields

Amanda Seyfried at the CNN Heroes event

Amanda Seyfried

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Jason Wu Collection dress.

Jeffrey Wright at the CNN Heroes event

Jeffrey Wright

Aya Cash at the CNN Heroes event

Aya Cash

Edie Falco at the CNN Heroes event

Edie Falco

Danielle Brooks at the CNN Heroes event

Danielle Brooks

Aloe Blacc at the CNN Heroes event

Aloe Blacc

Martin Sheen at the CNN Heroes event

Martin Sheen

Sterling K. Brown at the CNN Heroes event

Sterling K. Brown

Laura Coates at the CNN Heroes event

Laura Coates

Anderson Cooper at the CNN Heroes event

Anderson Cooper

Josie Totah at the CNN Heroes event

Josie Totah
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aloe Blacc, Amanda Seyfried, Anderson Cooper, aya cash, Brooke Shields, Danielle Brooks, Edie Falco, Iman Vellani, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Manganiello, Josie Totah, Laura Coates, Martin Sheen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Rachel Zegler, Sterling K Brown

