CNN Heroes Gala 2023 Brings Out Stars Like Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Zegler: Every Celeb Attendee Revealed!

A bunch of A-List celebs gathered to honor everyday people who are doing extraordinary things to help the lives of others!

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, and Joe Manganiello were among the celebs on the red carpet at the 2023 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday (December 10) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The event, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates, aired live on CNN.

Each Top 10 CNN Hero was awarded $10,000 and the CNN Hero of the Year received an additional $100,000 to continue their life-changing work. Dr. Kwane Stewart, who cares for the pets of those experiencing homelessness, is CNN’s Hero of the Year.

Rachel Zegler FYI: Rachel is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Iman Vellani FYI: Iman is wearing a Patou look.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Joe Manganiello FYI: Joe is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Brooke Shields

Amanda Seyfried FYI: Amanda is wearing a Jason Wu Collection dress.

Jeffrey Wright

Aya Cash

Edie Falco

Danielle Brooks

Aloe Blacc

Martin Sheen

Sterling K. Brown

Laura Coates

Anderson Cooper