Adam Lambert Describes Meeting Kate Middleton at Royal Family's Christmas Carol Service

Adam Lambert is opening up about his experience meeting Kate Middleton.

The 41-year-old singer performed at the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service on Friday (December 8) at Westminster Abbey in London.

Adam revealed that prior to taking the stage for his rendition of “The Christmas Song,” he got to meet Kate.

“I had the honor of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales. She invited the performers she wanted to see at the service, and it was lovely to visit with her before we performed,” he told People.

On singing at iconic Westminster Abbey, Adam expressed his thrill at the opportunity.

“I’ve always loved history and old architecture, and this is sort of my sweet spot. I was able to walk around a little bit after my rehearsal and just kind of take a little self-guided tour of some of the areas inside at the Abbey and it’s just breathtaking, and the amount of history in here is nuts,” he said. “You know you have the tombs of monarchs and poets and other iconic historical figures, so it’s pretty wild.”

