Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Family Christmas Card, & Their Children Look All Grown Up (Photo!)

Prince William and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) are getting in the festive spirit with their family’s annual Christmas card!

On Saturday (December 9), the Prince and Princess of Wales unveiled an updated family portrait of themselves beaming with their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

You will not believe how grown up the young royals look in the adorable picture.

Head inside to see Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new family portrait…

The black-and-white photo sees the family all matching in white button-up shirts and dark pants. It appears that both Princesses Catherine and Charlotte opted for jeans while Princes William, George and Louis wore black slacks.

Princess Charlotte is sitting down in a black chair with her parents behind her and her brothers on either side. her hair is almost as long as her moms! Meanwhile, Prince George is getting so tall, and it looks like he might be taller than Princess Catherine in just a few months.

Even Prince Louis is shooting up.

The entire family looks so happy, and we hope that they have a wonderful holiday.

Get a good look at the royal family’s new Christmas card below…