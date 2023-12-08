Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Carol Service, Marking Prince Louis' First Time!

The royal family stepped out for Kate Middleton‘s annual Christmas Carol concert, marking the first time the family of five attended together!

Kate and her husband Prince William were joined by all three of their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – for the royal Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday (December 8) in London, England.

This marked 5-year-old Louis‘ first time attending the event. The three children all took a trip to the red mailbox outside of the abbey to mail letters to children going through a rough time this holiday season.

All three of the kids are expected to make the annual walk to church services on Christmas Day alongside the royal family after Louis‘ made his debut last year.

