18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 2:44 pm

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Carol Service, Marking Prince Louis' First Time!

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Carol Service, Marking Prince Louis' First Time!

The royal family stepped out for Kate Middleton‘s annual Christmas Carol concert, marking the first time the family of five attended together!

Kate and her husband Prince William were joined by all three of their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – for the royal Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday (December 8) in London, England.

This marked 5-year-old Louis‘ first time attending the event. The three children all took a trip to the red mailbox outside of the abbey to mail letters to children going through a rough time this holiday season.

All three of the kids are expected to make the annual walk to church services on Christmas Day alongside the royal family after Louismade his debut last year.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William with their kids at the Christmas concert…
Photos: Getty
Getty Images