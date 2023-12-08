Selena Gomez Debuts Tribute to Boyfriend Benny Blanco as Insider Reveals How Long They've Been Dating

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s relationship is one of the biggest developments of the week, and we’re getting so much more tea.

On Thursday (December 6), the 31-year-old “Single Soon” pop star confirmed that she was dating the 35-year-old hitmaker behind songs like “Eastside.”

She shared a photo of them and called him “absolutely everything” after making fans suspicious on Instagram.

After the exciting news broke, an insider opened up about how long Selena and Benny have been an item. Meanwhile, Selena debuted what appears to be a tribute to her boyfriend.

Read more about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship…

“Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official,” a source told ET. “Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented.”

They continued, adding, “Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

The report broke as Selena took to her Instagram story to share a photo of a “B” ring on her hand. It appears to be a tribute to her man! She previously appeared to confirm that they’ve been dating for six months now.

Earlier in 2023, Selena was linked to Zayn Malik and another famous musician.

Get a good look at Selena Gomez’s new piece of jewelry below…