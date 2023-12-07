Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2023 at 5:32 pm

Is Selena Gomez Dating Benny Blanco? Singer Continues to Hint at Relationship With Producer

Is Selena Gomez Dating Benny Blanco? Singer Continues to Hint at Relationship With Producer

Selena Gomez is seemingly doubling down on teasing a relationship with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old “Single Soon” surprised fans when she reacted to an account on Instagram that speculated she was dating her “I Can’t Get Enough” collaborator.

She simply wrote “Facts” on the post, leading fans to wonder if they were really an item. Selena has continued to respond to comments on the account and has also shared a photo on her Instagram story, all of which is feeding into the whispers.

Read more about Selena Gomez’s activity on Instagram…

Taking to her Instagram story, Selena shared a selfie of herself cozying up with a man. The photo cuts off just above his chin. In the pic, the singer is staring directly at the camera while resting her head on his chest.

He is wearing a shirt emblazoned with zebras and has some scruff but is not instantly identifiable as Benny.

In the comments section on the Instagram account, Selena continued to respond to various people. In one post, she seemingly revealed a timeline for her relationship.

“It’s been 6 months bb,” she wrote, adding that she was not mad about fans not loving the romance. “I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die.”

Selena has been joking about her relationship status for quite some time now. With that in mind, it doesn’t seem like she’s actually confirming the rumor, but we’ll let you know if we learn more.

She did recently reveal that she was crushing on someone.

In 2023, Selena was linked to Zayn Malik and another famous musician.

Get a good look at Selena Gomez’s pic and comment below…

Selena Gomez posing with someone on her Instagram story
Selena Gomez Instagram comment
Photos: Getty, Instagram / Selena Gomez
Getty Images