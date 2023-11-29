Selena Gomez Reveals She Has a Crush in 'Selena + Chef' Holiday Special Sneak Peek

Selena Gomez has a cute revelation in a new sneak peek at her upcoming holiday specials of Selena + Chef!

The 31-year-old entertainer is back on her cooking show in four new special episodes all about holiday meals, and they’re premiering on Food Network.

In one of the episodes, Selena dropped the bombshell that she has a crush on someone!

Keep reading to find out more…

ET shared a sneak peek at one of the holiday episodes, and her friend Raquelle Stevens notes that the chef, Alex Guarnaschelli, is “bringing out a whole side of Selena we haven’t seen.”

Selena then says, “That’s actually true. But I also have a crush on someone, so I’m kind of really happy… yeah, I do, but we’ll talk about it later.”

In the upcoming four holiday specials of Selena + Chef, Selena “calls in the experts to help amp up her kitchen skills for the holidays,” inviting “all-star chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, and Claudette Zepeda to bring their favorite dishes and culinary wisdom to her home kitchen so they can cook up perfect holiday meals to share with friends and family.”

The first Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays episode airs THIS Thursday (November 30) at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network. The specials will also become available to stream on Max.

Back in September, Selena joked about her relationship status in a TikTok video.

She also recently revealed the requirements that she looks for in a significant other.