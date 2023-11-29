Nick & Joe Jonas Enjoy Laidback Bro Time Amid Jam-Packed Tour Schedule

Nick and Joe Jonas are getting in some old-fashioned sibling bonding time amid a jam-packed schedule of Jonas Brothers performances!

The 31-year-old and 34-year-old “Burnin’ Up” crooners stepped out together in New York City on Wednesday (November 29). They jetted off to Ottawa, Ontario for their next show later that very day.

Dressed for the warm weather, Nick wore a black beanie while Joe opted for one with a red and white checkerboard design. The famous brothers kept warm in black jackets and layered up underneath.

Nick and Joe have been on the road with their brother Kevin since August, when they kicked off their show The Tour. It features an impressive setlist that revisits all of their musical eras together and apart.

The Jo Bros have a few more shows scheduled through the beginning of December before taking a break and hitting the road again in February 2024.

