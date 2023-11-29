Sabrina Carpenter Has a Hilarious Response to Her 'Feather' Music Video Catholic Church Controversy

Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out about her controversy with the Catholic church!

The 24-year-old singer filmed her playful (and kind of gory) “Feather” music video in a church in Brooklyn.

The church apparently re-blessed the building after filming took place, and a priest there was also stripped of his administrative duties for allowing it.

Sabrina shared her thoughts on the matter during an interview with Variety.

“We got approval in advance,” she noted. Sabrina quipped, “And Jesus was a carpenter” (pointedly referencing her last name).

When speaking about her massive hit, “Nonsense,” the singer explained that her wit is central to her music career. “Humor is such a healing part of my life,” she said. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen.”

