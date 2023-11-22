Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter's New Song 'Cindy Lou Who' is About Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

Fans are guessing the subjects of Sabrina Carpenter‘s new song, “cindy lou who.”

The 24-year-old songstress released her Christmas EP fruitcake on Friday (November 17).

The holiday project includes an emotional ballad that references Cindy-Lou Who, a character from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Fans on TikTok think they know who might’ve inspired the song: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

In the new track, Sabrina sings about her ex’s new lover. A TikToker explained their theory about it using photos captioned with lyrics from the song.

Sabrina croons in the first verse, “Maybe he met you somewhere in the desert / While he was soul-searchin’, he found someone better.” The TikTok creator connected this line to Camila‘s reconciliation with Shawn at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April.

Shawn and Camila, who initially dated from 2019 to 2021, seemed to rekindle their relationship at the music festival in Indio, Calif. A few months prior, Sabrina and Shawn sparked dating rumors when they were seen hanging out together in West Hollywood, Calif. and at Miley Cyrus‘ album release party.

At the time, Shawn said they were “not dating.”

On photos of Camila, the TikToker wrote Sabrina‘s “cindy lou who” lyrics, “With your hair so long, lips so red.” (Camila shows off long brunette locks and a dark red lip in both photos.)

They also included an old shot of Sabrina and Camila posing together with the lyric from the song, “Maybe we met once / I forget.”

Lots of fans agreed with the theory in the comments section. “No, no, this is very rational,” one wrote. “Genius, even.”

Sabrina recently revealed her reaction to learning she’d be Taylor Swift‘s opening act on The Eras Tour.