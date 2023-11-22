'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Star Reveals Line Dylan Sprouse Refused to Say, Talks Being 'Defended' By Twin Stars

Kim Rhodes famously played Cole and Dylan Sprouse‘s mom on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. However, she recently revealed the ways that they “defended” her on set.

If you forgot, the famous twins were the stars of the Disney Channel show, which was expanded with a spinoff series called The Suite Life on Deck.

While on the Back to the Best podcast, Kim opened up about how the pair took care of her on set. In particular, she revealed one line that Dylan refused to say that would have made fun of her.

“They defended me all the way through,” she recalled.

Kim continued, saying, “I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes. One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. So he kept skipping over this laugh line,” she said.

“Finally we get to in front of the studio audience, and he skips it. The executive producer screams ‘Cut.’ It’s the director’s job to cut by the way. He goes, ‘Cut. Dylan, say the line.’ He goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I’ll say it.’”

She concluded the story saying, “That’s my little man. They’re both my little men.”

