Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 10:05 pm

Eric McCormack's Wife Janet Files for Divorce, Reason Why & Requests Revealed

Eric McCormack's Wife Janet Files for Divorce, Reason Why & Requests Revealed

Eric McCormack‘s wife Janet Holden has filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage.

The 60-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of Will Truman on Will & Grace, married his wife in August 1997. However, she filed legal paperwork to dissolve their union.

Court documents revealed the reason for their split, and what she’s asking of Eric as they move forward.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to The Blast, Janet cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split. She is asking for spousal support but would not like to pay anything to her estranged husband.

Additionally, Janet wants Eric to pay for their legal representation.

The date of Janet and Eric‘s formal split was reported as “to be determined.”

The couple share an adult son. It has been reported that they met on the set of Lonesome Dove: The Series in 1994.

We’ll let you know if we hear more about their split.

If you were curious, we previously rounded up the wealthiest Will & Grace stars.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Divorce, Eric McCormack, Janet Holden

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images