Eric McCormack's Wife Janet Files for Divorce, Reason Why & Requests Revealed

Eric McCormack‘s wife Janet Holden has filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage.

The 60-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of Will Truman on Will & Grace, married his wife in August 1997. However, she filed legal paperwork to dissolve their union.

Court documents revealed the reason for their split, and what she’s asking of Eric as they move forward.

According to The Blast, Janet cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split. She is asking for spousal support but would not like to pay anything to her estranged husband.

Additionally, Janet wants Eric to pay for their legal representation.

The date of Janet and Eric‘s formal split was reported as “to be determined.”

The couple share an adult son. It has been reported that they met on the set of Lonesome Dove: The Series in 1994.

We’ll let you know if we hear more about their split.

