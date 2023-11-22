Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 10:25 pm

Enrique Iglesias Announces Plans for His Final Album, Reveals What it Means for His Career

Enrique Iglesias is gearing up to drop what will be his final album.

The 48-year-old Grammy winning recording artist began teasing plans to stop releasing new albums all the way back in 2021. That will become a reality in 2024 with the unveiling of Final (Vol. 2).

He provided a timeline for the album’s release and opened up about what that meant for his career in a new interview.

Read more about Enrique Iglesias’ plans…

“It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February,” Enrique told Today. “It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it.”

He is currently on tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull.

Enrique continued, saying, “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. I don’t think — no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums.”

Does that mean this will be the end of his career? He promised that was not the case as singles and other projects will still come.

“For me, in my life, I think this is that final one,” he affirmed about his decision.

If you missed it, Enrique is one of multiple famous men to discuss the size of their manhood in interviews.

Photos: Getty
