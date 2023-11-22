Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 10:39 pm

20 Celebrity Divorces That Shook Hollywood (Some A-Listers Have Experienced Multiple Publicized Splits)

20 Celebrity Divorces That Shook Hollywood (Some A-Listers Have Experienced Multiple Publicized Splits)

The end of a relationship is never easy to navigate, and that’s especially the case in Hollywood. However, there is no denying that some celebrity divorces go more smoothly.

Over the years, there have been A-list lovers who have decided to consciously uncouple after years of marriage. They navigate splits with ease and go on with their lives relatively unscathed.

Other divorces come with a bit more drama. Some are plagued with rumors of infidelity that generate endless headlines. There can be legal battles that play out for years over spousal support, custody issues and so much more.

While drama can play out in court, sometimes it comes in other forms such as songs and memoirs, which unearth old memories.

We rounded up 20 of the most contentious celebrity divorces and recapped what made them so tense.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what relationships made the list…

Photos: Getty
