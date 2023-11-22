Melissa McCarthy Has a Huge Crush on Tom Cruise In Her Movie 'Genie' - Here's How It Happened

Melissa McCarthy has a huge crush on Tom Cruise in her new movie Genie.

The actress is so enamored with the movie star that she even received a shirt with his face on it. While the actor doesn’t make a physical cameo in the movie, he goes appear via a scene from Mission: Impossible.

In a recent interview, Genie‘s writer Richard Curtis opened up about lining up the running joke and getting permission from Tom.

Read more about the joke…

“We definitely had to ask him,” Richard confirmed to People.

He continued, recalling, “I mean, we asked him through his people. I’m lucky enough to know Tom a bit. He’s always been very sweet to me. And we worked on a film for a while, which didn’t happen.”

“I don’t know whether it’s a favor to me and Melissa or whether someone in the mail room said, ‘This sounds okay.’ But it means that after all these years, I’ve at last made a Tom Cruise movie,” he said about getting permission.

Speaking of Tom, we got some bad news about one of his new movies.

Genie premieres on Peacock on November 22. Press play on the trailer below…