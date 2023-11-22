Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 10:57 pm

Melissa McCarthy Has a Huge Crush on Tom Cruise In Her Movie 'Genie' - Here's How It Happened

Melissa McCarthy Has a Huge Crush on Tom Cruise In Her Movie 'Genie' - Here's How It Happened

Melissa McCarthy has a huge crush on Tom Cruise in her new movie Genie.

The actress is so enamored with the movie star that she even received a shirt with his face on it. While the actor doesn’t make a physical cameo in the movie, he goes appear via a scene from Mission: Impossible.

In a recent interview, Genie‘s writer Richard Curtis opened up about lining up the running joke and getting permission from Tom.

Read more about the joke…

“We definitely had to ask him,” Richard confirmed to People.

He continued, recalling, “I mean, we asked him through his people. I’m lucky enough to know Tom a bit. He’s always been very sweet to me. And we worked on a film for a while, which didn’t happen.”

“I don’t know whether it’s a favor to me and Melissa or whether someone in the mail room said, ‘This sounds okay.’ But it means that after all these years, I’ve at last made a Tom Cruise movie,” he said about getting permission.

Speaking of Tom, we got some bad news about one of his new movies.

Genie premieres on Peacock on November 22. Press play on the trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: genie, Melissa McCarthy, Movies, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images