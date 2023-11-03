Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 2:39 am

Richest 'Will & Grace' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest - Find Out Who Is Worth The Most (It's a Tie!)

Continue Here »

Richest 'Will & Grace' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest - Find Out Who Is Worth The Most (It's a Tie!)

Will & Grace celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this year!

The NBC comedy – starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally – first premiered in September 1998 and ran for eight seasons before going off the air in 2006, but was then revived in 2017 and went on for an additional three seasons.

Here’s a synopsis: Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it’s all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.

Throughout it’s years, the show has seen numerous big name guest stars, including Harry Connick Jr, Cher, Gene Wilder, Debbie Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The series was loved by both fans and critics, earning 96 Emmy nominations with 18 wins, including acting wins for each cast member.

Outside of the hit show, the four stars have gone on to star in many other projects each, from television to film, and even Broadway!

Find out who the richest Will & Grace star is inside…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Debra Messing, EG, Eric McCormack, evergreen, Megan Mullally, Net Worth, Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr