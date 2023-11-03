Richest 'Will & Grace' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest - Find Out Who Is Worth The Most (It's a Tie!)

Will & Grace celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this year!

The NBC comedy – starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally – first premiered in September 1998 and ran for eight seasons before going off the air in 2006, but was then revived in 2017 and went on for an additional three seasons.

Here’s a synopsis: Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it’s all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.

Throughout it’s years, the show has seen numerous big name guest stars, including Harry Connick Jr, Cher, Gene Wilder, Debbie Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The series was loved by both fans and critics, earning 96 Emmy nominations with 18 wins, including acting wins for each cast member.

Outside of the hit show, the four stars have gone on to star in many other projects each, from television to film, and even Broadway!

Find out who the richest Will & Grace star is inside…