Cole & Dylan Sprouse React to Messages That Their Gigi's Reservation From 'Suite Life on Deck' Is Ready

Cole and Dylan Sprouse have been going viral this week as their reservation date for dinner at Gigi’s is TODAY (November 16)!

For those that don’t know, on their Disney Channel show The Suite Life on Deck, the twins, as Zack and Cody, are in Italy and Cody wants to eat at the restaurant Gigi’s, which is apparently the best in all of Italy. However, turns out that they are fully booked until November 16, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Now that the date is here, and leading up to it, both Cole and Dylan have been bombarded with messages to remind them about their reservation, and they each took to their Instagram stories to react to the many messages and comments.

Check out how they reacted inside…

On his account, Dylan shared a photo of himself looking very stressed, with his hand on his head. He added many of the messages and comments that he’s been getting over the photo. Check it out in the gallery!

Cole‘s reaction was a little different, as he screen-recorded his phone, scrolling through many of the likely thousands of DM requests on Instagram, reminding him about the reservation.

Disney Channel’s social media was also on top of it, sharing a text reminder about the reservation earlier in the week, followed by the clip of the scene. You can see both of those, and the full episode right here…