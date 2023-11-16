Marvel Villains Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Couple Up for Borne to Dance Gala

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are stepping out for the first time after she was officially welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The couple attended the Borne To Dance Gala 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at Banqueting House in London, England.

The event was hosted by Dame Darcey Bussell and Michael Nunn in aid of Borne.

Tom of course is best known to fans as the lovable villain Loki from many MCU projects and now Zawe is starring as villain Dar-Benn in the new movie The Marvels.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last week, Tom said, “My other half is in The Marvels and I’m very proud of her. So there you go. That’s out this weekend.”

Watch the trailer for the new Marvel movie!