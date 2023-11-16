Peacock Announces 'Ted' Prequel Series Premiere Date, First Teaser Unveiled - Watch Now!

Ted is making his comeback in a brand new series on Peacock!

The upcoming show takes place in the nineties, years before the two films, and will feature Seth MacFarlane returning as the voice of the bear.

“Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use,” Seth, and co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, shared in a statement.

Now, we have a first look teaser and the premiere date has been revealed!

Here’s a series synopsis: In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Also starring in the series are Max Burkholder as John, Scott Grimes as Matty, Alanna Ubach as Susan and Giorgia Whigham as Blaire.

Ted, the prequel series, premieres all seven episodes on January 11,2024 on Peacock.