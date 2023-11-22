Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 9:09 pm

Jason Momoa Fetes Sustainable Meili Vodka Brand With Heartfelt Speech

Jason Momoa Fetes Sustainable Meili Vodka Brand With Heartfelt Speech

Jason Momoa holds up a bottle of his Meili Vodka during a celebration event with his best friend and co-founder Blaine Halvorson at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on Monday (November 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Meili, pronounced MAY-lee, means the god of travel in Norse mythology, representing the adventurer’s heart, the purity of discovery and the spirit of exploration.

Since vodka is 60% water, Jason and Blaine were on the hunt to find the purest of water sources. The key? Blaine‘s home state of Montana.

“It’s this beautiful water source that comes off of this limestone shelf – 300 million-year-old aquifer,” Jason recently told Forbes. “It looked like Avatar – I had never seen so much life at a water source, where there’s snow everywhere. We come to find what makes it so special is that there’s no sodium in that water. The salt is really what takes away some of the notes that you taste in that from our grains, and it’s high in calcium and sulfur. That’s what gives it that really unique taste.”

The Aquaman actor added the important of sustainability in the brand: “I obviously do a lot of stuff, very passionate about our planet. I’m big on making something that’s completely 100% post-consumer glass. Blaine found someone who makes the best glasses down in Mexico. What’s been great about this is we’re going to be making them out of Pennsylvania, so we’ll be 100% in the U.S. Being able to make the glass here, which will be the first time, is amazing. Down to every little detail, it’s pretty intense to make that bottle that beautiful and make it recycled and have all the nuances that it has. It’s our little baby.”

Click inside to watch Jason’s speech at the Meili party…

Below, watch Jason’s speech at the Meili event, which included a shout-out to his nearest and dearest friend Pantera Sarah, who let him sleep on her couch when he first moved to Los Angeles!

@justjared Jason Momoa has entered the spirits industry. Look for his Meili Vodka in stores and restaurants everywhere soon! #JasonMomoa #MeiliVodka ♬ original sound – Just Jared

Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa event pics 001
jason momoa event pics 002
jason momoa event pics 003
jason momoa event pics 004
jason momoa event pics 005
jason momoa event pics 006
jason momoa event pics 007
jason momoa event pics 008
jason momoa event pics 009
jason momoa event pics 010
jason momoa event pics 011
jason momoa event pics 012
jason momoa event pics 013
jason momoa event pics 014
jason momoa event pics 015
jason momoa event pics 016
jason momoa event pics 017
jason momoa event pics 018
jason momoa event pics 019
jason momoa event pics 020
jason momoa event pics 021
jason momoa event pics 022
jason momoa event pics 023
jason momoa event pics 024
jason momoa event pics 025
jason momoa event pics 026
jason momoa event pics 027
jason momoa event pics 028
jason momoa event pics 029
jason momoa event pics 030
jason momoa event pics 031
jason momoa event pics 032
jason momoa event pics 033
jason momoa event pics 034
jason momoa event pics 035
jason momoa event pics 036
jason momoa event pics 037
jason momoa event pics 038
jason momoa event pics 039
jason momoa event pics 040
jason momoa event pics 041
jason momoa event pics 042
jason momoa event pics 043
jason momoa event pics 044
jason momoa event pics 045
jason momoa event pics 046
jason momoa event pics 047
jason momoa event pics 048
jason momoa event pics 049
jason momoa event pics 050
jason momoa event pics 051
jason momoa event pics 052
jason momoa event pics 053
jason momoa event pics 054
jason momoa event pics 055
jason momoa event pics 056
jason momoa event pics 057
jason momoa event pics 058
jason momoa event pics 059
jason momoa event pics 060
jason momoa event pics 061
jason momoa event pics 062
jason momoa event pics 063
jason momoa event pics 064
jason momoa event pics 065
jason momoa event pics 066
jason momoa event pics 067
jason momoa event pics 068
jason momoa event pics 069
jason momoa event pics 070
jason momoa event pics 071
jason momoa event pics 072
jason momoa event pics 073
jason momoa event pics 074
jason momoa event pics 075
jason momoa event pics 076
jason momoa event pics 077
jason momoa event pics 078
jason momoa event pics 079
jason momoa event pics 080
jason momoa event pics 081
jason momoa event pics 082
jason momoa event pics 083
jason momoa event pics 084
jason momoa event pics 085
jason momoa event pics 086
jason momoa event pics 087
jason momoa event pics 088
jason momoa event pics 089
jason momoa event pics 090
jason momoa event pics 091
jason momoa event pics 092
jason momoa event pics 093
jason momoa event pics 094
jason momoa event pics 095
jason momoa event pics 096
jason momoa event pics 097
jason momoa event pics 098
jason momoa event pics 099
jason momoa event pics 100
jason momoa event pics 101
jason momoa event pics 102
jason momoa event pics 103
jason momoa event pics 104
jason momoa event pics 105
jason momoa event pics 106
jason momoa event pics 107
jason momoa event pics 108
jason momoa event pics 109
jason momoa event pics 110
jason momoa event pics 111
jason momoa event pics 112
jason momoa event pics 113
jason momoa event pics 114
jason momoa event pics 115
jason momoa event pics 116
jason momoa event pics 117
jason momoa event pics 118
jason momoa event pics 119
jason momoa event pics 120
jason momoa event pics 121
jason momoa event pics 122
jason momoa event pics 123
jason momoa event pics 124
jason momoa event pics 125
jason momoa event pics 126
jason momoa event pics 127
jason momoa event pics 128
jason momoa event pics 129
jason momoa event pics 130
jason momoa event pics 131
jason momoa event pics 132
jason momoa event pics 133
jason momoa event pics 134
jason momoa event pics 135
jason momoa event pics 136
jason momoa event pics 137
jason momoa event pics 138
jason momoa event pics 139
jason momoa event pics 140
jason momoa event pics 141
jason momoa event pics 142
jason momoa event pics 143
jason momoa event pics 144
jason momoa event pics 145
jason momoa event pics 146
jason momoa event pics 147
jason momoa event pics 148
jason momoa event pics 149
jason momoa event pics 150
jason momoa event pics 151
jason momoa event pics 152
jason momoa event pics 153
jason momoa event pics 154
jason momoa event pics 155
jason momoa event pics 156
jason momoa event pics 157
jason momoa event pics 158
jason momoa event pics 159
jason momoa event pics 160
jason momoa event pics 161
jason momoa event pics 162
jason momoa event pics 163
jason momoa event pics 164
jason momoa event pics 165
jason momoa event pics 166
jason momoa event pics 167
jason momoa event pics 168
jason momoa event pics 169
jason momoa event pics 170
jason momoa event pics 171
jason momoa event pics 172
jason momoa event pics 173
jason momoa event pics 174
jason momoa event pics 175
jason momoa event pics 176
jason momoa event pics 177
jason momoa event pics 178
jason momoa event pics 179
jason momoa event pics 180
jason momoa event pics 181
jason momoa event pics 182
jason momoa event pics 183
jason momoa event pics 184
jason momoa event pics 185
jason momoa event pics 186
jason momoa event pics 187
jason momoa event pics 188
jason momoa event pics 189
jason momoa event pics 190
jason momoa event pics 191
jason momoa event pics 192
jason momoa event pics 193
jason momoa event pics 194
jason momoa event pics 195
jason momoa event pics 196
jason momoa event pics 197
jason momoa event pics 198
jason momoa event pics 199
jason momoa event pics 200
jason momoa event pics 201
jason momoa event pics 202
jason momoa event pics 203
jason momoa event pics 204
jason momoa event pics 205
jason momoa event pics 206
jason momoa event pics 207

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images