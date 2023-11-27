Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter‘s music video is causing religious controversy.

Last month, the 24-year-old singer released the music video for her song “Feather” on Halloween.

During the horror-themed clip, Sabrina kills and/or witnesses the deaths of men who treat her badly, including catcalling her and taking a photo up her skirt without her consent. Later on, she dances around the church for the mens’ funerals in celebration.

Keep reading to find out more…

A Catholic bishop released a statement denouncing the filming of part of the video in and outside of a church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Later on, it was revealed that a Catholic priest was stripped of his administrative duties because of the video, via The New York Times.

Two days after the release of the music video, the Diocese of Brooklyn shared a statement with the Catholic News Agency saying Bishop Robert Brennan was “appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn.”

The Diocese claimed that the Blessed Virgin Mary Church did not follow the protocol in place to approve what gets filmed on the property, and it was Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello who gave permission.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” the statement proclaimed.

In a post, the pastor apologized, saying his online search about the artist “did not reveal anything questionable” so he approved it “effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.”

He added that the final version of the visual was “not what was initially presented to me.”

The church in Brooklyn says “a more thorough investigation will be made into the approval process in the coming weeks.”

Find out who fans think her new song is about!