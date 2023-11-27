Sharon Osbourne Reveals Husband Ozzy's Reaction to Her Weight Loss

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her family’s reaction to her weight loss.

The 71-year-old TV personality first started using Ozempic in December 2022 to lose weight, but has been “off it for a while now.” She recently admitted that she’s “too skinny now,” and weighs under 100 pounds.

In a new interview, Sharon revealed that husband Ozzy Osbourne doesn’t like that she lost so much weight.

“Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true,” Sharon shared on Good Morning Britain.

Sharon also explained that she decided to start taking Ozempic because she was “fed up” with her weight constantly going up and down.

“I thought, ‘I’ve tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it,’” Sharon recalled.

She also admitted, “I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening.”

With Ozempic becoming so mainstream, Sharon said that she’s “scared” for teenagers that decide to start taking it.

“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,’” Sharon said. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this.

“I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny,” she added.

