Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's 'Under 100 Pounds' After Using Ozempic for Weight Loss

Sharon Osbourne is admitting she’s “too skinny” now after using Ozempic.

The 71-year-old British TV personality started using the drug last year to help her lose weight, but now she admits she’s gone too far and she’s having trouble putting weight back on.

“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” Sharon told The Daily Mail. “Be careful what you wish for.”

Sharon said that she first started using Ozempic in December 2022, but has been “off it for a while now.”

“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy,” Sharon warned. “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

Sharon then also addressed the criticism she’s facing over her current appearance.

“I don’t care what people say about the way I look,” Sharon said. “I know I look gaunt, and I know everything that goes along with it. And I did it.”

Sharon – who has been very open about her struggles with an eating disorder and her use of plastic surgery – said she “paid a fortune” to look “attractive.”

“I was never a beauty. I was never blessed that way. I was blessed with a pair of balls instead of great t-ts!” she joked.

In another recent interview, Sharon opened up about the side effects she’s faced from using Ozempic.