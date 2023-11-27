'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 - 6 Stars Returning, 1 Not Returning & 1 Leaving After This Season!

Chicago P.D. is coming back soon!

The 11th season of the One Chicago series is set to premiere on January 17, 2024 at 10 p.m.

Ahead of the show’s season premiere early next year, we already know which stars are expected to return from the main cast, as well as one who likely won’t be back, and one star who is signing off after this upcoming season.

Find out who will and won’t be returning for Chicago P.D. Season 11…