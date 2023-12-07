'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023 Spoilers: Who Gets Engaged? Reality Steve Also Reveals Who Self-Eliminates

The end of Bachelor in Paradise season nine is here, but if you can’t wait until the end, spoilers have already been revealed about what happens in the finale.

The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise has been airing on ABC on Thursday nights following The Golden Bachelor.

The season finale is scheduled to air TONIGHT (December 7) and two couples are reportedly going to get engaged, while another couple will leave the island together without getting engaged.

Reality Steve, the blogger known for having all the inside details about Bachelor Nation, has also revealed some contestants who will self-eliminate in the coming weeks.

