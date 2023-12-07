Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed! See Pics of Everyone There
So many celebrities walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala on Thursday (December 7) in Los Angeles.
The event was hosted at The Beverly Hills Hotel, and it was attended by the likes of Adele, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and Camila Cabello. That is barely scratching the surface, too.
In all, more than 40 stars were on the guestlist.
Since there were so many stars in attendance, we pulled together a complete rundown with photos and as many fashion credits as possible. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing.
Head inside to see photos of every star who walked the red carpet at the Women in Entertainment Gala…
Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who walked the red carpet at the Women in Entertainment Gala…
Adele
FYI: Adele is wearing Schiaparelli SS24 RTW.
Jane Seymour
Dua Lipa
Xochhitl Gomez
Ariana DeBose
FYI: Ariana is wearing Rowen Rose.
Billie Lourd
Alexandra Shipp
FYI: Alexandra is wearing Christopher Esber.
Lily Gladstone
Kerry Washington
Lele Pons
Kate Beckinsale
Nia Vardalos
Jazz Raycole
Kathy Hilton
FYI: Kathy is wearing Valentino.
Helen Mirren
FYI: Helen is wearing Gucci.
Camila Cabello
FYI: Camila is wearing John Galliano.
Yaya Dacosta
Anna Konkle
Lori Greiner
Jurnee Smollett
Tia Mowry
Annie Gonzalez
Connie Britton
Tantoo Cardinal
Retta
Elizabeth Rohm
Victoria Monet
Keltie Knight
Will Ferrell
Lucy Hale
Frances Fisher
Diane Warren
Crystal Kung Minkoff
Lilly Singh
Chuck Lorre
Terri Seymour
Robbie Brenner
Robin Thede
Kenya Moore
Joely Fisher
Emma Tammi
Austen Rydell with wife Billie Lourd