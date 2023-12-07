Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed! See Pics of Everyone There

So many celebrities walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala on Thursday (December 7) in Los Angeles.

The event was hosted at The Beverly Hills Hotel, and it was attended by the likes of Adele, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and Camila Cabello. That is barely scratching the surface, too.

In all, more than 40 stars were on the guestlist.

Since there were so many stars in attendance, we pulled together a complete rundown with photos and as many fashion credits as possible. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing.

Head inside to see photos of every star who walked the red carpet at the Women in Entertainment Gala…

Adele FYI: Adele is wearing Schiaparelli SS24 RTW.

Jane Seymour

Dua Lipa

Xochhitl Gomez

Ariana DeBose FYI: Ariana is wearing Rowen Rose.

Billie Lourd

Alexandra Shipp FYI: Alexandra is wearing Christopher Esber.

Lily Gladstone

Kerry Washington

Lele Pons

Kate Beckinsale

Nia Vardalos

Jazz Raycole

Kathy Hilton FYI: Kathy is wearing Valentino.

Helen Mirren FYI: Helen is wearing Gucci.

Camila Cabello FYI: Camila is wearing John Galliano.

Yaya Dacosta

Anna Konkle

Lori Greiner

Jurnee Smollett

Tia Mowry

Annie Gonzalez

Connie Britton

Tantoo Cardinal

Retta

Elizabeth Rohm

Victoria Monet

Keltie Knight

Will Ferrell

Lucy Hale

Frances Fisher

Diane Warren

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Lilly Singh

Chuck Lorre

Terri Seymour

Robbie Brenner

Robin Thede

Kenya Moore

Joely Fisher

Emma Tammi