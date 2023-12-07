Actress Keisha Nash Dead - Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Dies at 51

Keisha Nash has passed away at the age of 51.

The actress was married to Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker for more than two decades until their divorce in 2018.

Keisha‘s death was confirmed by the former couple’s daughter True, 25, in a post on her Instagram account.

“goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” True wrote in an Instagram Story. “the most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

True shared several throwback photos of her late mom and added, “There’s no one more important to me.”

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but her family confirmed the death to Deadline.

Forest and Keisha met on the set of Blown Away in 1994 and got married in 1996. They share daughters True and Sonnet, plus they each have a child from previous relationships.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Keisha‘s loved ones during this difficult time.