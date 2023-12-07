Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 6:00 pm

'Big Brother: Reindeer Games' Cast - 9 Returning Legends Revealed!

'Big Brother: Reindeer Games' Cast - 9 Returning Legends Revealed!

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is coming!

In Reindeer Games, the first holiday series from CBS‘ hit series Big Brother, Santa invites nine iconic former Big Brother players, including someone from the most recent season, to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” will take place across six action-packed holiday themed episodes.

Santa’s Elves – Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell and Jordan Lloyd – will guide the Legends through the holiday competition.

In each episode, we’ll see three competitions that culminate in “Santa’s Showdown,” determining who goes home at the end of the episode. Four BB Legends will make it to the finale and one will receive a $100,000 prize!

And now, we finally know who is playing!

Big Brother Reindeer Games will have a two-hour premiere on December 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Find out who is playing, and see the full schedule…

