Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 8:07 pm

Selena Gomez has confirmed that she is dating Benny Blanco!

After teasing the relationship on her social media accounts, Selena made it clear that she and Benny are a couple through some comments in response to fans.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Selena wrote in one of the several comments she left on a fan account.

Keep reading to find out more…

Selena added in response to some hesitation from fans, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

She also wrote, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Another fan appeared to have negative things to say and Selena responded.

“I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all,” she said.

Check out the screencaps here.

Benny is a music producer who worked with Selena on her 2021 hit “I Can’t Get Enough.” It’s been noted that he’s close friends with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Just last week, Selena was talking about her crush.
