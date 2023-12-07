Charlie Sheen Is Almost 6 Years Sober, Reveals Moment That Led Him to Stop Using

Charlie Sheen is getting candid about his sobriety!

The 58-year-old actor has notably had a struggle with substance abuse throughout many years, but now, he has revealed that he is nearly six years sober.

In a new interview, Charlie shared how he’s feeling now and the moment that led him to sobering up.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Next month I’ll be six years sober,” he shared with People. “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”

The twins are Charlie‘s youngest children, whom he shares with Brooke Mueller.

The thing that led to him getting sober was forgetting about one of his daughter’s appointment. He’s also father to Sami and Lola, from ex Denise Richards, and his oldest is Cassandra Jade Estevez, with Paula Profit.

“One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day,” Charlie said. “So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’ So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped.”

After that, Charlie, who had already stopped using drugs, quit drinking alcohol the very next day.

“I think the first month I was like, I’m going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve,” he recalled. “And they did. And I’m like, all right, I’m going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum.”

“There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn’t be in denial about it anymore,” Charlie added.