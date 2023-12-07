A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, From Leaked Calls to the Latest Tea

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are two of the biggest celebrities of all time, and their relationship has generated countless headlines over the years.

If you were unaware, Kim and Taylor publicly feuded, in large part because of Kanye West and a song that he released.

The feud has peaked and waned over the years, and it is back in the press again after Taylor revisited it during an interview again in December 2023, prompting new reports and comments.

You might have some questions about what went down, so we put together a comprehensive timeline of their drama from the very beginning to where they stand now.

Scroll through the slideshow for a breakdown of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud…