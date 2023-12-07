Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 9:05 pm

A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, From Leaked Calls to the Latest Tea

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are two of the biggest celebrities of all time, and their relationship has generated countless headlines over the years.

If you were unaware, Kim and Taylor publicly feuded, in large part because of Kanye West and a song that he released.

The feud has peaked and waned over the years, and it is back in the press again after Taylor revisited it during an interview again in December 2023, prompting new reports and comments.

You might have some questions about what went down, so we put together a comprehensive timeline of their drama from the very beginning to where they stand now.

Scroll through the slideshow for a breakdown of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud…

