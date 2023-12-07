Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, & More Attend 'Rebel Moon' Premiere in London with Director Zack Snyder!

The stars of the new Netflix movie Rebel Moon stepped out for the London premiere!

Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, and Ed Skrein joined director Zack Snyder on the red carpet at the premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire on Thursday (December 7) at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Ray Fisher, Fra Fee, E. Duffy, Staz Nair, and Stuart Martin.

Rebel Moon is described as an “epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

The first of two films will be released on December 22. Watch the trailer now!

Browse through the gallery for 60+ photos from the Rebel Moon premiere…