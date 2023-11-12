Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song &amp; Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 5:53 pm

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire' Trailer Debuts, Sofia Boutella & Charlie Hunnam Head to War - Watch Now!

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire' Trailer Debuts, Sofia Boutella & Charlie Hunnam Head to War - Watch Now!

Sofia Boutella and Charlie Hunnam are among the star-studded cast in the new trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire!

The trailer for the upcoming Zack Snyder film just debuted on Sunday (November 12) on the final day of Netflix‘s Geeked Week.

Get more info and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter.

Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Also starring in the movie are Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Corey Stoll.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere on December 22nd on Netflix!

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also debuted several new stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming movie. Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 01
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 02
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 03
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 04
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 05
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 06
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 07
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 08
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 09
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 10
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 11
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 12
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 13
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 14
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 15
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 16
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 17
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 18
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 19
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 20
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 21
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 22
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 23
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 24
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 25
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 26
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 27
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 28
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 29
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 30
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 31
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 32
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 33
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 34
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 35
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 36
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 37
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 38
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 39
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 40
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 41
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 42
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 43
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 44
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 45
rebel moon trailer new stills revealed 46

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Alfonso Herrera, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Charlie Hunnam, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, E. Duffy, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Movies, Netflix, Ray Fisher, Rebel Moon, Rhian Rees, Sky Yang, Sofia Boutella, Staz Nair, Stuart Martin, Trailer, Zack Snyder

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images