Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire' Trailer Debuts, Sofia Boutella & Charlie Hunnam Head to War - Watch Now!

Sofia Boutella and Charlie Hunnam are among the star-studded cast in the new trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire!

The trailer for the upcoming Zack Snyder film just debuted on Sunday (November 12) on the final day of Netflix‘s Geeked Week.

Get more info and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter.

Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Also starring in the movie are Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Corey Stoll.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere on December 22nd on Netflix!

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also debuted several new stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming movie. Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos…